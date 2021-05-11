Int’l, Domestic Institutions Ready to Observe Election, Process Well Underway: FA Spokesperson says Int`l Observers Finalizing Preparations for upcoming Elections

Addis Ababa May 11/2021 (ENA) Observers from international and domestic institutions are finalizing preparations to undertake their responsibilities in the upcoming general election, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Briefing the media today, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said the election process is well underway as voter registration is surging and code of conduct have been mapped out.

Airtime has been allotted for the contending political parties and now the campaign is well underway, the spokesperson added.

With regard to international observers, Dina said various groups have indicated their desires to observe the general election.

According to him, “the African Union will observe. The United States NDI/IRI joint international election observation mission will also arrive. We do have observers from the Russian Federation; and the EU will also deploy its experts team.”

The election observers are expected to follow guidelines laid out by the appropriate institutions in carrying out their duties.

Speaking about the talks between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen and the U.S. Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman, he stated that the two sides discussed about the current status of the humanitarian support and rehabilitation activities in Tigray, the negotiations over GERD, and the Ethiopia-Sudan border issue.

They noted the importance of strengthening the longstanding relationship between the two countries, he added.

Meanwhile, the deputy premier and foreign minster had also discussion last week with Comoros Foreign Minister, Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, on bilateral issues and the tripartite talks over the GERD, it was learned.

During the occasion, Demeke appreciated the concern and initiative Comoros has shown to help in the tripartite negotiations to amicably solve outstanding issues over GERD.

He appreciated the unwavering commitment of Comoros to stand by Ethiopia in critical times and the efforts of the AU Bureau members such as Comoros to help bring amicable solution to the tripartite talks.

Comoros Foreign Minister Dhoulkamal on his part expressed his country’s confidence that the tripartite negotiation would solve outstanding issues over the dam through a round table discussion.

In related news, President Felix Tshisekedi of DRC and current chair of the African Union has arrived in Addis Ababa to discuss about the trilateral talks on GERD with top government officials of Ethiopia.

PM Abiy Ahmed on his Facebook wrote today, “Pleased to welcome my brother President Felix Tshisekedi to Ethiopia. I greatly appreciate the positive role he is playing in bringing about positive outcomes in GERD negotiations. Ethiopia remains committed to the African Union led process for an agreement that is desirable and works for all.”