Health Minister Launches 45 Mn Birr Project to Renovate St. Paul’s Hospital Medical College

Addis Ababa May 11/2021 (ENA) Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse officially launched today the 45 million Birr project to renovate St. Paul’s Hospital Millennium Medical College.

St. Paul’s Hospital Millennium Medical College, located in the capital Addis Ababa is one of the oldest public medical facilities in Ethiopia.

The hospital has been providing services over the last 50 years with no fundamental renovation, it was learned.

Hence, the hospital currently is not in a favorable condition to provide the ever increasing demands of health services in terms of technology and capacity.

The objective of the renovation project launched today is to reverse the existing situation by equipping the hospital with state of the art technologies with a view to provide efficient health care services to the public, Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse said on the occasion.

The project financed by Ministry of health would enable the hospital provide upgrade quality health services to the community and create conducive environment to its patients, students and staff members, the minister pointed out.

The minister has also visited the ongoing construction works of the 2 billion Birr Medical Centre being built for the treatment of cancer, cardiac and other non-communicable diseases including transplantation.

She said after the visit that the construction works are well underway adding that the ministry will exert the maximum efforts in a bid to complete the construction and commence services by next year.