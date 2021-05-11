President Tshisekedi Arrives in Addis Ababa

May 11/2021(ENA) President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the current head of the African Union, Félix Tshisekedi has arrived in Addis Ababa.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, the president welcomed warmly by Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Seleshi Bekele and State Minister for the Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Birtukan Ayano.

President Tshisekedi had visited Sudan and Egypt earlier to talk about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) negotiations, it was indicated.