Israel Expresses Keenness to Elevate Comprehensive Relationship with Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, May 10/2021 ( ENA) Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia, Aleleign Admasu reaffirmed that his country is desirous to consolidate a comprehensive and pragmatic partnership with Ethiopia.

A half-day workshop was held in Addis Ababa today under the theme, “Israel- Ethiopia Cooperation in Tourism, Business and More.”

Participants of the workshop have discussed on ways to enhance cooperation in the area of tourism, trade and other development issues.

The Ambassador said during the occasion that the relationship between the two countries has borne fresh fruits in culture, tourism, economy and other sectors for many years.

According to him, relations between Ethiopia and Israel are amicable and based on a sense of shared heritage and common interests.

Ethiopia has untapped potential for investment and other service areas that could hugely lure Israeli companies and that will help to ensure a mutual benefits of the two countries, he added.

“There are many opportunities and resources here in Ethiopia which Israel does not have. Similarly, Israel has a potential that Ethiopia lacks. Therefore, by exploiting those potentials, we need to create a solution for both peoples to benefit,” the ambassador underscored.

Noting that Israel has always regarded Ethiopia as a very important country both politically and strategically, the ambassador said his country is eager to advance these multi-faced relations in to a higher level.

He also said that Israel has been seeking to penetrate Ethiopia’s technological spheres and share its advanced and robust experience in the area to the country.

“As you all know, Israel has a very advanced technology and has produced numerous scholars and scientists in many fields over the past 70 years. And this technological advancement can compete with other countries in the world, such as the United States, France, Britain and China. Therefore, this knowledge, technology and exploration will be of great benefit to this vast land of Ethiopia as well as to the land of natural resources.”

In this regard, Aleleign urged all stakeholders to exert the maximum effort for the benefit of the two nations as well as strengthen the business environments at both sides.