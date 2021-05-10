President Delivers Food Items to Needies in Celebration of Eid Eid al-Fitr

Addis Ababa, May 10/2021 ( ENA) President Sahle-Work Zewde has delivered food items to Muslim families and community members in need in celebration of the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to office of the president.

Handing over the support, she emphasized the need to support one another and ensure that solidarity and generosity are part of our culture.

The President delivered the food items in person at the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs.

The President of the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, Grand Mufti Haji Omar Idris expressed gratitude on behalf of the beneficiaries.

It is to be recalled that President Sahle-Work delivered food items to low-income Muslim families last year during Ramadan.