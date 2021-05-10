U.S. Special Envoy Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa May 10/2021 (ENA) U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman has arrived in Addis Ababa on Sunday for an official visit to Ethiopia.



The visit of the Special Envoy to Ethiopia is part of his travel to Egypt, Sudan and Eritrea that begun on May 4, 2021.

The Envoy today met with Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Seleshi Bekele and discussed on the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the ongoing tripartite negotiations.

On the occasion, the minister briefed the Special Envoy about the status of construction of GERD and the ongoing tripartite negation.

The U.S. Special Envoy had conducted similar visits to Egypt, Sudan and Eritrea over the past week and discussed with leaders of the respective countries on bilateral and regional issues.

During his travel, Jeffrey Feltman is also expected to meet officials of the United Nations and the African Union.

He will also meet with a range of political stakeholders and humanitarian organizations.

According to the US Embassy in Addis Ababa, the Special Envoy’s travel underscores the Administration’s commitment to lead a sustained diplomatic effort to address the interlinked political, security, and humanitarian crises in the Horn of Africa, and he will coordinate U.S. policy across the region to advance that goal.