Deputy PM Inaugurates Training Center Built by Ethiopian Standard Agency

Addis Ababa (ENA) May 9/2021 Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen inaugurated today a state-of-the-art training center built by the Ethiopian Standard Agency.



The training center, rested on 1, 880-square-meters, is built with a cost of 450 million Birr.

The Center, that accommodates 16 classrooms and 40 bedrooms, is expected to provide training with a view to create efficient services in the field of standardization.

The academy will conduct research activities for East African countries and provide support to various higher education institutions beyond providing training.

During the occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed the need to build competent economy with the support of Quality Standard Systems on sectors that require the application of simple and complex technologies.

In this regard, he added the newly inaugurated Standard Academy, which is the first of its kind, would contribute to enhance the quality standards of Ethiopian products.

Trade and Industry Minister, Melaku Alebel on his part underscored the need to have efficient training and communicate with standards in the international market.

The center will help Ethiopia be competitive in the digital industry and benefits African countries in the field of Standard and Quality, he pointed out.

Noting that the development of countries depends on their proximity to technology and educated manpower, the minister said standards have become more significant than the global language of communication.

Additional academy is being built at a cost of 1.9 billion Birr and 50 million USD has been provided for human resource development, according to him.