Industrial Park Earns 6 Million USD in Nine Months

May 8/2021 (ENA) Adama Industrial Park announced that it has earned 6 million USD from export of various products during the past nine months.

Adama Industrial Park General Manager, Deribe Debele told ENA that efforts have been exerted to ensure that the country secures the foreign currency it should get despite the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, 6 million USD was earned from export of various products in only nine months, he added.

Besides generating foreign currency, the industrial park has created jobs for 7,000 citizens, it was learned.

According to the general manager, the park has 19 shades all occupied by developers.

Adama Industrial park was inaugurated in October 2018.