Nation Building Roads to Enhance Regional Integration, Says Premier

May 8/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia has been carrying out construction of road networks with all neighboring countries with a view to enhancing regional integration, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

The premier made the remark today at the inaugural ceremony of the 92kms Mojo-Meki-Batu Expressway built with 6.3 billion Birr.

The fund utilized for the construction of the road was obtained in loan from Africa Development Bank and Korea Exim Bank, as well as money allocated by the Government of Ethiopia.

During the occasion, Abiy noted that construction of roads is instrumental in realizing economic development and prosperity.

The Mojo-Meki-Batu Expressway, coupled with the recently inaugurated Moyale-Hawassa road, will facilitate trade between Ethiopia and Kenya as it enhances the movement of goods and persons between the countries, he added.

“Farmers can now create market linkage easily, and transportation will be more efficient. With the finalization of this project, there will be increased flow of tourism and strengthened industrial parks.”

According to him, Ethiopia has also been carrying out construction of road networks with South Sudan, Somalia, Djibouti, Eritrea, and Sudan.

The premier revealed that the construction of the Adama-Awash express road project will be launched in the coming few weeks.

The express way to be built by the Government of Ethiopia and World Bank is expected to improve the efficiency of logistics transportation on the route from Addis Ababa to Djibouti.

The Mojo-Hawassa Expressway, which is expected to enhance trade with Kenya, is a two-phase construction project; and the rest of the Hawassa-Batu Expressway is under construction, it was learned.

The 202-kilometers Addis-Adama Expressway is also being built with an outlay of 13.58 billion Birr.

House of People’s Representatives Speaker Tagesse Chafo, regional chief administrators, and ministers attended the inauguration ceremony.