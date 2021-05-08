Government of Ethiopia Continues Commitment to Rebuilding Tigray: PMO

May 8/2021 (ENA) Office of the Prime Minister said today that the Government of Ethiopia continues its commitment to rebuilding Tigray and ensuring that its citizens in the Region are sufficiently provided for while rebuilding efforts are being exerted.



In a statement it issued today, Office of the Prime Minister said significant strides have been made in preceding weeks in the region indicating that food and non-food items have been delivered for 2.7 million beneficiaries in the second round of humanitarian assistance.

Emergency shelters and NFI kits estimated at more than 437.86 million birr have also been supplied for an estimated 245, 586 IDPs, it stated.

With partners covering roughly 33 percent of the total requirement, a significant gap exists in non-food items supplies, the statement said.

According to the statement, issue of access to humanitarian support has been adequately addressed with the notification system that is now in place. Some of the pocket areas that were inaccessible are now being reached out through military escort.

Visa extension permits are being granted and a guideline has also been introduced to respond to requests for permits to use communication equipment, it added.

The Ministry of Health has been working to operationalize health facilities in the region with provision of emergency supplies. Up to 60 mobile health teams have been established thus far.

The statement further stated that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture has allocated 10 million Birr to strengthen the regional agriculture and natural resource bureaus, with 126,614 quintals of fertilizer from port Djibouti is on progress.

The Ministry of Education has allocated 95 million Birr for reopening of schools and dispatched 1 million face masks to the region, it said.

As pointed out by the statement, Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) has been established in Mekele comprising of relevant line Ministries, Regional Bureau, UN-Agencies, bi-lateral and international NGOs.

More than 192 staff members of UN-Agencies, international NGO’s including international media have been provided access.

On recovery and rehabilitation interventions, the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Peace are closely working with EU, World Bank and UNDP in order to rebuild damaged and destroyed economic and social infrastructures in the region, it added.

“Ethiopia welcomes the international community who have partnered with the Ethiopian government to provide much needed relief,” the Office said in its statement.