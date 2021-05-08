PM Abiy Inaugurates Mojo-Meki-Batu Expressway

May 8/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today officially inaugurated the Modjo – Meki – Batu Expressway.



The 92 KM long Modjo – Meki – Batu project is part of the 202 KM Mojo-Hawassa Expressway.

The Mojo-Hawassa Expressway is also part of the Trans-African Highway network that stretches from Cairo to Cape Town and comprises transcontinental road projects to facilitate regional cooperation and trade.

The Mojo-Hawassa Expressway is expected to enhance trade and cooperation particularly with Kenya.

The Mojo-Hawassa Expressway is a two-phase construction project and the rest of the Batu-Hawassa Expressway is under construction.

The 202-kilometers expressway to be connected with Addis-Adama Expressway is being built with an outlay of 13.58 billion Birr.

Construction of Mojo-Hawassa Expressway was commenced five years ago.