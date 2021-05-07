Joint Council of Political Parties Rejects Observers that Meddle in Sovereignty of Ethiopia

May 7/2021(ENA The Joint Council of Ethiopian Political Parties announced today that it would not entertain foreign election observers that have the desire to meddle in the internal affairs and sovereignty of Ethiopia.



The joint council stressed that national and international observers have to respect the constitution and sovereignty of Ethiopia.

It gave a press briefing about the resolutions it has passed at the conclusion of its two-day consultations about the 6th General Election.

The council stated that it wants the European Union to observe the pre-election, election, and post-election and provide their testimonies.

However, it can be allowed to observe the election while respecting the constitution and sovereignty of the country.

Joint Council Parties Affair and Training Coordinator Alamirew Yerdaw said the council would not accept the meddling of the union in the internal affairs and sovereignty of the country.

Even if all the political parties have differences of outlooks, they are committed to respecting the sovereignty of the country and do not compromise their being Ethiopians, he added.

Alamirew noted that the EU had been observing fraudulent elections for years in the country; and its reasons for declining to observe the country’s attempt to conduct the first democratic election is inappropriate.

He underscored that all national and international observers that have the desire to observe the election must respect the constitution and sovereignty of Ethiopia.