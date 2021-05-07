NBI Secretariat Exec. Director, DRC Water Expert Call for Amicably Resolution of GERD Differences

May 7/2021(ENA) Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt should resolve the issue of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) peacefully and amicably, Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) Secretariat Executive Director Professor Seifeldin Hamad Abdalla said.



Professor Seifeldin Hamad Abdalla told ENA that “it’s important for the countries to come to a common understanding on this issue and agree on the filling and operation of the dam together because an agreement is very important for this project; and not only for this project but even for future projects.”

The executive director stated that if the countries agree now and share the benefits, this will allow them to set a good practice in the future and the countries can do investment together.

Furthermore, the professor stressed that the dam would play a crucial role in economic integration among the countries.

“You want investment to be catalyst for confidence, trust, and building future economic integration not conflict. If there is conflict you cannot resolve anything. It is going to take all resources, but cooperation is going to add the benefits. So it is important to resolve this issue peacefully and amicably. Conflict is not going to resolve anything.”

According to Professor Seifeldin Hamad Abdalla, the countries need each other not only in water but in many things, including investment, food security, energy, and security, among others.

“You give me electricity I give you food; you give me electricity I give you oil in return. This interdependence is very important,” he elaborated.

Democratic Republic of the Congo Water Resources Division Chief, Jean Manteke said GERD is very important for the development of Ethiopia and beyond.

“GERD is a big thing for Ethiopia to transform its development. Ethiopia need to develop. You can’t develop without hydropower. You need hydropower for infrastructure, industry, and other investments in the country,” he noted.

The three countries need to resolve their differences to benefit from the dam, Manteke said, adding that “it is important that all the countries involved sit together to see how to cooperate for the benefit of all.”