Pres. Sahlework Briefs Niger’s Pres. Mohamed Bazum on Current Situation in Ethiopia

May 6/2021(ENA)President Sahlework Zewdie today briefed Niger’s new President Mohamed Bazum on the current situation in Ethiopia.

Upon arrival in the capital Niamey on Wednesday, President Sahelework was warmly welcomed while the main streets and squares of the city were adorned with photographs of the two presidents.

The President’s visit is aimed at briefing on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the current situation in Tigray, the Ethiopian-Sudanese border issue and the sixth national election on the top of congratulating the newly elected President Mohammed Bazum.

“The important point we discussed is the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that Ethiopia built on the Blue Nile that we call Abay and contributes 70 percent of the Nile’s waters. More than 65 percent of our population does not have electricity,” she said.

“It’s a hydro-electric dam that is not built to hold water, but produce the electricity we need for our development,” the president reaffirmed that Ethiopia have intention to harm lower riparian countries.

Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Sileshi Bekele, who accompanied the president, also gave detailed presentation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Niger is one of the three African countries represented in the Security Council by the United Nations.

President Mohamed Bazum commended the brief explanation by President Sahlework and Minister of Water, Energy and Irrigation Sileshi Bekele to have a good understanding of the current situation in Ethiopia.