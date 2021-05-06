House Endorses Designation of TPLF, Shene as Terrorist Groups

May 6/2021(ENA) The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) has endorsed the decision of the Council of Ministers to designate Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Shene as terrorisit organizations.

At its 13th regular session held today, the House discussed the proposal of the Council of Ministers to designate TPLF and Shene as terrorists.

It is to be recalled that the Council of Ministers passed last Saturday a resolution to designate TPLF and Shene groups, following the multiple attacks they have been perpetrating in various parts of the country by targeting civilians and public infrastructure over the past two years.

Last November, TPLF forces attacked the Ethiopian National Defense Force (RNDF) and looted military hardware, prompting the Government of Ethiopia to launch a massive law enforcement operation.

During the discussion at the HPR today, members of the HPR were shown the atrocities TPLF and Shene have been committing. Many lives were lost, properties destroyed, and thousands displaced.

The House was as a result convinced that the two organizations have been committing outrageous crimes that could be considered terroristic and the attacks were carried out in various parts of the country targeting civilians.

The attacks have left many localities in constant anticipation of danger and undermined trust among the people, it was pointed out.

Evidences clearly show that all of the crimes were carried out to destabilize, weaken and endanger the very existence of the nation.

The HPR finally designated TPLF and Shene as terrorist organizations in accordance with Article 19 of Proclamation 1176/2012.

The designation of the groups will help Ethiopia to work with the international community in accordance with the international agreements signed to prevent terrorism, it was learned.