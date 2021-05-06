Deputy PM & FM Demeke Confers with President Cyril Ramaphosa

Addis Addis May 6/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen exchanged views with the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa on both bilateral and regional issues.



On the occasion, Demeke briefed President Cyril Ramaphosa on current situation in Ethiopia.

He updated the president on the ongoing humanitarian assistance in the Tigray Region.

Demeke pointed out the work that has been done and the commitment of the government to investigate human rights allegations and bring the perpetrators to justice.

On the African Union (AU) led trilateral negotiation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Demeke emphasized Ethiopia’s firm commitment to continue the negotiations under the AU framework and reach a mutually acceptable outcome to the three countries.

He also informed the president about the preparation for the upcoming general election to make free, fair and credible.

Demeke further expressed Ethiopia’s profound appreciation to President Ramaphosa for his leadership in promoting African solutions to Africa’s problems.