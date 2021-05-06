Abraham Belay Appointed as Chief Executive of Tigray Regional State

Addis Ababa May 6/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed Abraham Belay as Chief Executive Officer of the Provisional Administration of Tigray Regional State.

Abraham is currently serving as the Minister of Innovation and Technology.

Abraham, who replaced the outgoing Tigray Regional State Provisional Administration CEO Mulu Nega, had served in various government positions.

He also served as board chairman of Ethiopian Communication Authority, Ethiopian Electric Power, Ethio Engineering Group, Metals and Engineering Corporation (METEC), Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) and Ambo University.He is currently a board member of the Ethiopian Roads Authority and the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, the former CEO of the Interim Administration of Tigray Regional State, Mulu Nega has appointed as State Minister of Science and Higher Education.