Generation Urged to Fulfil Patriotic Mission of Saving Nation

Addis Ababa May 5/2021 (ENA) The generation has to play its patriotic mission of saving the nation by preventing forces of destruction from buying time and regaining power during this period when forces of destruction and those fighting for unity of the country are struggling, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen said.

In his congratulatory message to the Ethiopia people today on the 80th anniversary of Patriots Victory Day, the deputy premier noted that “given the current situation of the country, we are at a time when the patriotic spirit of our forefathers needs to be repeated by this generation.”

The new generation must play its patriotic role in the mission of saving the country by denying time for the destructive forces to revive. The fight is between forces that are trying to destroy the country and those who wany to save build the country, he elaborated.

Noting the significance of internal unity, Demeke added that all Ethiopians have to stand together regardless of their differences to overcome the internal and external challenges.

“By deepening understanding and strengthening internal unity, we have to join hands and realize the reform and ensure development,” he underscored.

Ethiopia has been overcoming many obstacles by maintaining its unity, the deputy premier said, pointing out that working together is critical for the betterment of the nation.

Patriots Victory Day is celebrated every year on May 5 to commemorate the victory of patriots against fascist Italian occupiers.