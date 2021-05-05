Ministry Urges the Media, Journalists to Report Responsibly on the 6th Election

May 5/2021(ENA) Ministry of Peace has urged local media and journalists to be objective and responsible in their reporting during the upcoming general electioneering season.

A half-day panel discussion was held on Tuesday in the capital Addis Ababa that brought together media practitioners, political parties, members of civil societies and other stakeholders.

Speaking during the panel discussion, Peace State Minister, Worknesh Biru said as media are becoming the engines the societal change in modern time, it has to be functional as a watchdog by reporting the upcoming general election impartially, accurately and responsibly.

She noted that the media have a key role to play in providing accurate information and its positive impact needs to be acknowledged in development and social change of the country.

“The role of the media in the development, democracy, the effort of prosperity and social activities of our country, Ethiopia, has been very important for many years,” Worknesh noted.

Acknowledging as Ethiopia will hold a general election in a time that the country has been facing extreme political polarization and some security difficulties, the state minister underscored it is the responsibility of media needs to play a constructive role in promoting peace and security through balanced election reporting.

She encouraged the media and journalists to engage for positive influence and to make constructive impact in society and not incite others to violence.

“It should be emphasized that our media works should not be based on rumors, but should ensure that credible and work for the welling of their country which is always in the interest of the government and the people,” she urged.

The State Minister further noted that currently Ethiopian media has been enjoying unprecedented freedom, adding the government will continue to work effectively in creating a conducive environment for all media outlets during the election.

Director-General of Ethiopian Broadcast Authority, Mohamed Indris, mainstream media must be vigilant for hate and distorted information disseminated by various media platforms in a move to disrupt the upcoming election.

“Mainstream media has a sole responsibility to verify such fabricated and inflammatory information disseminated by different bodies regarding the upcoming general election, specially on various social media platforms whether it is accurate and honest. Therefore, evidence-based reporting should be done in a manner that informs and does not seek explicitly to inflame public opinion or reaction.”

Mohamed pointed out that the media houses and journalist must keep in mind during this election period while reporting news on election related cases like understanding media law and their code of ethics to effectively relay the news to the people.