Ethiopian Ambassador to Turkey Presents Credentials to President Tayyip Erdogan

Addis Ababa May 5/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Ambassador to Turkey, Adem Mohammed, presented his letter of credence to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

President Erdogan welcomed the new Ethiopian envoy and wished him a saucerful tenure in Turkey.

On the occasion, the two sides discussed on ways of further strengthening bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Turkey.

Underlining the great importance of his country attaches to its relationship with Ethiopia, President Erdogan urged the two countries to make use of the wide range of economic, cultural and diplomatic opportunities existed between them in a bid to bring their cooperation to the highest level.

Ambassador Mohammed on his part reiterated to enhance the strategic partnership that exists between Ethiopia and Turkey.

He further expressed his readiness to further consolidate the excellent partnership between Ethiopia and Turkey to a higher echelon.