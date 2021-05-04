Africa Launches the Africa Dialogue Series 2021

Addis Ababa May 4/2021 (ENA) The 2021 edition of the Africa Dialogue Series (ADS), the Office of the Special Adviser on Africa (OSAA)’s flagship event, begins today and will continue throughout May, which is also Africa month.

This year’s ADS celebrates Africa’s identity, culture, history and achievements and brings together key stakeholders to discuss challenges and opportunities for Africa.

The 2021 theme “Cultural identity and ownership: reshaping mindsets,” is anchored in the African Union’s theme for the year: “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want.”

Showcasing innovations from Africa in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, documentary films about the continent’s rich history and cultural heritage, virtual art exhibitions, and engaging conversations with African academics, artists and film makers are among some of the exciting activities in store.

The program also includes twitter chats with youth influencers and music from across the continent.