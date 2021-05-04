Speaker Says Various Reforms Conducted to Ensure Peaceful Election

May 3/20121(ENA) House of People’s Representatives (HPR), Tagesse Tchafo said a number of reforms have been made to peacefully conduct the 6th upcoming General election.

The speaker held today a discussion with African Union (AU) election observers on the preparations made for the upcoming election.

During the discussion, Tagesse told the observers that the election law had been amended and members of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) elected by involving all the political parties so as to make the election free, fair and credible.

At present, election materials have been transported to polling stations to ensure the smooth running of the election and conduct the election as per the time table, the speaker pointed out.

Tagesse also said legal procedures and security arrangements have been put in place to address the problems encountered during the election process.

Voters registration extended in some parts of the county due to security reasons are now being carried out.

According to him, the government is working hard to increase women’s participation in the election and ensure that women are not only voters but also candidates. Currently, women’s participation in the leadership is 50 percent,