ECP, Kanflooens Partnership to Strengthen U.S.-Africa Energy Investment Opportunities

Addis Ababa May 3 /2021 Energy Capital & Power (ECP) has signed a strategic partnership with U.S. consulting firm Kanflooens for the U.S-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF), taking place in Houston on 4-5 October 2021, with a preceding networking event on 12 July in Washington.

The partnership will help facilitate deals in the African and U.S. energy sectors, promoting investment and engagement.

ECP is a private equity and credit investor focused on existing and new-build energy infrastructure projects which was founded in 2005 and has invested more than 7 billion USD in equity across 14 traditional power platforms and power generating facilities.

With transformative African investment opportunities at the forefront of a global post-COVID-19 recovery, and the Biden administration taking a renewed look at U.S.-Africa relations, the partnership represents a fundamental opportunity for promoting investment and facilitating deal making between the two continents, it was indicated.

According to a press release sent to ENA, the strategic partnership allows ECP to leverage Kanflooens’ expertise in building and facilitating deals in the African and U.S. energy sector, while establishing Kanflooens’ Founding Partner, Ngozi Onyejekwe, as a member of the ECP organizing team.

Kanflooens Founding Partner, Ngozi Onyejekwe said “Kanflooens is excited to partner with ECP on this inaugural USAEF event, to share content, shape the narrative about Africa engage the global community and turn these into positive investments for Africa.

Furthermore, the USAEF will provide the space for candid conversations, best practice scenarios and actionable learnings, and insights into technology and innovation. Critically, it will provide the platform to drive investment and establish a solid roadmap that addresses the entire energy value chain,” stated.

USAEF 2021 will focus on the energy transition; energy storage and battery metals, Africa’s place in global energy supply chains, gas as a vital fuel for the energy transition and development; the ongoing role of petroleum resources and repositioning the U.S. as the primary partner of choice for African energy developers.

With numerous opportunities present across the entire African energy value chain, ECP’s partnership with Kanflooens represents an important step in creating new connections between American and African stakeholders.

ECP Senior Director, James Chester said “USAEF 2021 represents a call to action for U.S. energy companies to take advantage of African investment opportunities, across the energy value chain, and participate in the continent’s economic transformation.”

By drawing on Kanflooens’ expertise, and utilizing the company’s influential position and valuable network, ECP is directing attention to America’s role in Africa’s future, advancing an agenda of sustainable, long-term investment and relations, the Senior Director added.

U.S consulting firm Kanflooens is a strategic partner of Energy Capital & Power (ECP) for the highly anticipated U.S. Africa Energy Forum (USAEF); With the first-ever USAEF event taking place both virtually and in-person in Washington D.C. on 12 July and in Houston for the main summit and gala dinner on 4-5 October 2021, the partnership will help facilitate deals in the African and U.S.

Hosted by ECP and in partnership with the African Energy Chamber U.S.-Africa Committee, USAEF 2021 brings together industry leaders across the entire energy value chain to stimulate progress and partnership between Africa and the United States.