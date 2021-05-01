Tigray People’s Liberation Front, Shene Designated as Terrorist Groups

Addis Ababa May 1/2021 (ENA) The Council of Ministers has designated today the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Shene as terrorist groups as per the Proclamation on Prevention and Suppression of Terrorism Crimes No.1176-2020.



In a press release it sent to ENA, the Council of Ministers noted that the two groups have perpetrated crimes that could be considered as acts of terrorism.

In the past three years, there have been a number of violent attacks on civilians in various parts of the country to reverse the reform that was brought about through the struggle of the Ethiopian people, the press release added.

As a result, many people died and a large number of people were injured, while thousands were displaced and properties damaged.

Furthermore, these attacks have left the communities living in constant fear; thus undermining trust in the government, it pointed out, adding that there are evidences which clearly show that all of these crimes were carried out to destabilize, weaken and endanger the very existence of the nation.

The groups are agents of foreign forces serving their masters, the council noted.

Above all, the attacks have been perpetrated against innocent citizens and public infrastructures to meet their political goals.

In the attacks that took place in different parts of the country there had been different actors funding, giving ideas and manpower training as well as media coverage, the statement revealed.

In this regard, the criminal acts committed by the groups fully comply with the definition of terrorism under Article 3 of Proclamation No. 1176/2020 on the Prevention and Control of Terrorism.

Accordingly, the Council of Ministers has decided to designate the groups as terrorists instead of blaming the members and supporters of these organizations for the terrorist acts individually.

So, in accordance with Articles 18 and 19 of Proclamation No. 1176/2020 on the Prevention and Control of terrorism, the executives or decision-making bodies of TPLF and SHENE have been designated as terrorist organizations.

And in accordance with Article 23 of Proclamation No. 1176/2020 on the Prevention and Control of Terrorism, this decision will be effective on the organizations or individuals which are operating in similar acts and which have similar ties in idea or actions.