Ethiopia, Russia Set to Ink Deal on Sputnik V Supplies

Addis Ababa April 30/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia planned to import Sputnik V vaccine from Russia, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu said.

According to the ambassador, Russia and Ethiopia set to ink deal on Sputnik V supplies.

Hel also noted that Ethiopia will swiftly complete the registration of Russia’s Sputnik V jab.

Ethiopia and Russia are hammering out an accord on deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine to Addis Ababa, he stated, adding that agreement would be concluded soon, TASS reported.

Ethiopia is interested in cooperating with Moscow in fighting the pandemic both in the bilateral and multilateral formats.

Ambassador Alemayehu noted that the subject was discussed with Russia at a session of the intergovernmental commission in December 2020.

Ethiopia has been working swiftly to toughen prevention activities, improve rapid detection, and implement a strong national COVID-19 deployment and vaccination plan that is in line with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidance.

Access to COVID-19 vaccines is critical to preventing more suffering and fatalities, and accelerating economic and social recovery in Ethiopia.

It is to be recalled that last month Ethiopia has launched rolling out AstraZeneca and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to its people.