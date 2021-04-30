Kenya Expresses Desire to Deepen Ties with Ethiopia

Addis Ababa April 30/2021 (ENA) Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya said that Kenya is keen to deepen the traditional ties with Ethiopia, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Kenya.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya, Meles Alem paid today a courtesy call on the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya, Raychelle Omamo at her office.

During the meeting, Ambassador Meles briefed the Cabinet Secretary Omamo on bilateral, regional, multilateral issues of mutual interest as well as the ongoing tripartite negotiations on the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The Ambassador also briefed her about Dr. Arkebe Eqoubay’s candidature as the Director General of the United Nations International Development Organization (UNIDO), the Ethio-Sudan border issue, the consolidated efforts of the Government of Ethiopia in Tigray region towards an unfettered provision of humanitarian aid and rapid rehabilitation of the region as well as the upcoming national elections in Ethiopia.

Following the briefing, Cabinet Secretary Omamo expressed her confidence in the capability of respective parties to resolve their differences with regards to the GERD and the Ethio-Sudan border through peaceful means under the rubric of the pan-African philosophy of “African Solutions for African Problems.”

Omamo noted borders should be areas of cooperation rather than sources of confrontation between and among the contiguous States.

With regards to the upcoming National Elections in Ethiopia, the cabinet secretary alluding to Kenya’s experience noted that the journey towards creating a free, democratic and developed society is fraught with challenges and expressed Kenya’s firm belief in capacity of the Government of Ethiopia to ensure that the transition is undertaken smoothly.

As an African Union endorsed Ethiopian candidate for the seat of the Director General of the UNIDO, CS Omamo reiterated Kenya’s unwavering support to the candidature of Dr. Arkebe Eqoubay for the post.

In addition to the aforementioned issues, the Cabinet Secretary also expressed Kenya’s desire to take the longstanding diplomatic ties of Kenya and Ethiopia a notch higher through continued engagements and revitalization of the plethora of strategic bilateral agreements.

Ambassador Meles, on his part, reiterated Ethiopia’s firm commitment to the guiding principles and philosophies of the African Union – “African Solutions for African Problems”- to effect a peaceful resolution of the issues surrounding the GERD and the Ethio-Sudan border.

He stated the fact that the Nile belongs to all riparian countries and that it requires to institute mechanisms geared towards fair and equitable share of the waters to ensure that both Ethiopia and the low riparian countries of Egypt and the Sudan benefit accordingly.

Speaking on the border dispute between Ethiopia and Sudan, Meles noted that it should not have a source of conflict rather cooperation as the two countries share not only common borders but also common people since time immemorial.

In this regard, the Ambassador underscored Ethiopia’s firm commitment to bring about a peaceful solution to the matter through negotiations once status quo is restored.

In light of the upcoming national elections in Ethiopia due to take place in June 2021, Ambassador Meles, told Cabinet Secretary Omamo that the government of Ethiopia is working tirelessly to ensure that the elections are conducted in free, fair and peaceful manner as this year’s elections mark a watershed moment in shaping the Ethiopia’s better future.

Appreciating the Government of Kenya for its unwavering support to the Ethiopian candidate running for the post of the DG of UNIDO, the ambassador noted that, Ethiopia and Kenya as strategic partners for over six decades need to work closely to further enhance their multifaceted diplomatic ties that have been chiefly characterized by stability and consistency, among other things.