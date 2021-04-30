Ethiopian Ambassador Confers with South Sudan Vice President

Addis Ababa April 30/2021 Ethiopia’s Ambassador to South Sudan Nebil Mahadi discussed with the Vice President of South Sudan and Chairman of Infrastructure cluster Taban Deng Gai on issues of common concern of the two countries.



On the occasion, Ambassador Nebil said despite changes of governments, Ethiopia’s support to South Sudan is consistent and he reiterated this continues in ensuring peace, implementation of infrastructural and economic linkages.

Highlighting the recent status of the situation in Tigray region, he briefed the Vice President about the Ethiopian government’s humanitarian relief engagements and the restoration of infrastructures that were deliberately damaged by the TPLF clique in the region.

With regard to the GERD, Nebil expressed that it is a pan-African project and intended for power generation, noting the fact that more than 65 million Ethiopians have no access to electric power.

Ethiopia is urging Egypt and Sudan to respect its sovereign right to use Nile water for current and future generations, the Ambassador said.

Clarifying Ethiopia’s position is a win-win solution; he stated that Ethiopia has never an agenda of harming downstream countries.

The ambassador also underscored that GERD has so many advantages for the downstream countries, for instance the first filling of it rescued Sudan from the devastative flooding.

South Sudanese Vice President Taban Deng Gai on his part expounding the deep rooted and interrelated people-to-people good relation of the two countries, said that Ethiopia is a giant of the region and its peace is very vital to South Sudan and to the whole region as well.

Stating his pleasure on that peace is being ensured in Tigray region and the Ethiopian government’s commitment in engagements of humanitarian and restorations of normalcy in the region, the Vice President denounced those who try to exploit Ethiopia’s internal situation for their own political means at the expense of Ethiopians.

Noting that the GERD is the source of green energy, the Vice President expressed his conviction that it is not only beneficial to Ethiopia but also to the region.

The Nile River is the resource of the riparian states which is more than enough for all, he said adding that it should be utilized by all the states without harming one another.

The Vice President finally explained the importance of linking the region through road infrastructure, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.