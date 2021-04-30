Ambassador Demitu Presents letter of Credence to Italian President

Addis Ababa April 30/2021 Ethiopian Ambassador to Italy, Demitu Hambisa presented her letter of credence to Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday.

On the occasion, Ambassador Demitu and President Sergio Mattarella exchanged views regarding to the longstanding and multifaceted relationship between the two sisterly countries which existed for centuries.

Ambassador Demitu also briefed the President about the upcoming election, the Ethio-Sudan border conflict, the GERD negotiation process and the efforts to maintain peace and security and address humanitarian challenges in the country.

Ambassador Demitu affirmed her readiness to work hard in further deepening the historic ties.

President Sergio Mattarella mentioned the importance of strengthening the longstanding and historic ties between the two sisterly countries.

The President expressed his wishes that Ethiopia will succeed in its reforms and overcome its internal challenges, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.