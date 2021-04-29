UNESCO Launches Project to Support Ethiopian Film Industry

Addis Ababa, April 29/2021 UNESCO has officially launched today a project that support the Ethiopian film industry.

The project will mainly engage in establishing structure and organization that enable to implement the Ethiopian Film Policy.

An online discussion about the project was held with stakeholders.

UNESCO will provide fund for the project and two local and foreign consultants have already been contracted, it was learned.

At national level, a 12-member task force drawn from government, professional associations and the private sector was established.

An institution that manages the film industry is also expected to be formed through the project.

UNESCO Director-General in Ethiopia, Yumiko Yokozeki said on the occasion the project is a great opportunity to support the Ethiopian film industry.

He explained that using the creative industry will help promote the cultural diversity in the country.

Addressing attendees at the launch of the project on behalf of the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Teferi Teklu said the film industry has a significant role to play in promoting Ethiopian culture on the world arena.

He added that implementation of the project will enable the film policy to be realized and the industry will be guided by an organized institution.

While Ethiopia ratified its film policy in 2017, with a special focus on job creation for the youth and gender equality, policy implementation has not started due to lack of frameworks to carry out the envisaged measures.

In 2019, nine proposals that boost the cultural and creative industries in nine developing countries were approved by the Committee of UNESCO’s 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.