China Donates 22 Mil Birr Worth of Medical Supplies to Tirunesh-Beijing Hospital

Addis Ababa, April 29/2021 The Government of China together with the China Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia (CCCE) donated a batch of 22 million birr worth of anti-virus medical supplies to Tirunesh-Beijing Hospital to help improve its treatment capacity.



The donation includes 11 ventilators (comprising 5 invasive ventilators),

6 ICU beds, 5 high flow humidifiers, 30,000 surgical masks, 4,000 suits of disposable protective clothing and many other medical supplies.

According to the Embassy of China in Addis Ababa, this donation is an expression of gratitude from the Chinese government and business community to the Ethiopian government and people for long-standing support for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The donation is also a demonstration of determination from China to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ethiopia to defeat the Covid-19 under joint efforts, it added.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the Chinese government, both at central and local level, together with Chinese business community, have been continuously providing technical and material assistance to Ethiopia, in an effort to boost Ethiopia’s capacity to fight against the pandemic.

China is the first country to supply medical supplies to Ethiopia and dispatch medical team to help Ethiopia fight against the pandemic.

It is to be recalled that on March 30, 2021, some 300, 000 doses of China-aided vaccine arrived in Addis.