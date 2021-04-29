City, Local NGOs Sign Agreements to Rehabilitate More than 7,000 Street Dwellers

Addis Ababa, April 29/2021 The Addis Ababa City Administration and 25 local NGOs have signed over 339 million Birr special agreements today to rehabilitate more than 7,000 street dwellers.

The fund obtained from the World Bank will be used to rehabilitate the street dwellers within the coming 21 months, it was learned.

Public Services Delivery Institutions Coordinator with the rank of Deputy Mayor, Jantirar Abay said on the occasion the rehabilitation work includes re-uniting children with their families, providing direct financial support for elders and for mothers in streets as well as giving training to the youth.

According to him, the city administration has selected about 25 local NGOs and government institutions to properly utilize the fund.

The selected institutions will work in rehabilitating the street dwellers while the city administration follows up the implementation of the program.

The World Bank had allocated a total of 590 million Birr to rehabilitate 13,700 street dwellers in two rounds and about 6,000 were rehabilitated in the first phase of the project which was implemented in the past two years.