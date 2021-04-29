EPSA Provides 371 Million Birr Worth Pharmaceuticals, Medical Equipment Supply for Tigray

Addis Ababa, April 29/2021 Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Agency (EPSA) said it has Supplied 371 million Birr worth medicines and other medical equipment to Tigray region during the last six months.



EPSA Director-General, Dr. Abdulqadir Gelgelo said 181 million Birr worth pharmaceuticals and medical supplies of the total 371 million Birr were distributed to health centers.

According to him, the agency has supplied medicines and other materials from neighboring Gondar and Dessie branch offices of the agency in Amhara region in addition to those from Mekelle and Shire branches.

The director-general noted that efforts have been made to ensure sustained supply of medicines since the beginning of the law enforcement operation in the region.

Alongside with this, the agency has been mobilizing support and utilizing own resources to rehabilitate health institutions of the region, he stated.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abdulqadir revealed that storages to keep COVID-19 vaccines safe have been readied in all branches of the agency across the country.

In addition to those refrigerators in the branches, 17 are in use for similar purpose.

The director-general stated that out of the 2.2 million doses of Astra-Zenca vaccine, 2.1 million are distributed throughout the country, except in Somali region and Metekel Zone in Benishangul-Gumuz region.

The 300,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine are being given to media personnel and city bus drivers in Addis Ababa.