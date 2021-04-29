ENDF Chief of Staff Confers With UK Ambassador to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, April 29/2021 The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) Chief of Staff, General Berhanu Jula has discussed with the Ambassador of United Kingdom to Ethiopia, Dr Alastair McPhail.

The discussion focused on peace and stability of the Horn of Africa and the entire region as well as the current situation in Ethiopia, according to the Ethiopian National Defense Force.

UK’s Ambassador to Ethiopia said after the discussion that UK’s bilateral relation with Ethiopia would play a pivotal role to implement the newly established cooperation with African countries.

The Ambassador also pointed out that he has exchanged views with ENDF’s Chief of Staff on military, peace and other related issues with a view to further enhance the strategic partnership of the two countries.

The two parties have also discussed on wide range of mutual concerns including issues related to Tigray and the over all situation in the country, as well as the region and beyond.

General Berhanu Jula for his part said that Ethiopia has been working with countries in the region with a view to bring about sustainable peace.

He also stated that activities being underway on the continental peacekeeping operations will also be enhanced.