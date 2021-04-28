Chinese-funded Ethiopian Luban Workshop Inaugurated

Addis Ababa April 28/2021 (ENA) Chinese-funded Luban Technical Workshop inaugurated in Addis Ababa today to promote vocational education in Ethiopia.

Th workshop was built with an outlay of 50-million birr, is set to enhance Ethiopia’s capacity to train technical personnel and would provide opportunity for young Ethiopians to develop technical skills.

During the inauguration ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Zhao Zhiyuan said it is the latest fruit of deepening cultural and education cooperation between China and Ethiopia.

“It [Ethiopian Luban Workshop] will play an important role in Ethiopia’s efforts to nurture more professional talents, especially in the field of artificial intelligence, and boost employment in industrialization and modernization.”

Ethiopia is implementing its 10 years economic development plan and aims at building an “African Beacon of Prosperity” through home grown economic reform, the Ambassador stated, adding “the stage has already been set for the Luban Workshop to fully play its role.”

Ambassador Zhiyuan noted the exchange and cooperation between institutes of higher education and in the field of vocational training will be further strengthened.

Ethiopian Technical University (ETU) President, Teshale Berecha on his part said the cooperation lies an important milestone in an effort to bringing meaningful result in attaining quality education and training in universities.

He added that the initiative of Luban Workshop is considered as the continuation of the previous cooperation and is timely intervention in assisting the country’s industrialization agenda.

“The establishment of Luban Workshop in ETU will improve the teaching and learning process in the areas of mechanics, robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI),” he elaborated.

Moreover, Teshale pointed out that it will serve as training and research hub for industry practitioners besides familiarizing graduates with updated skills and knowledge.