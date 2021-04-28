Qatar’s Al Mondial Company to Invest in Ethiopia

April 28/2021(ENA) Qatar’s leading biscuit manufacturer, Al Mondial Company, expressed interest to invest in Ethiopia.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Ethiopian Embassy in Qatar hosted a webinar briefing on investment opportunities in Ethiopia between various government sectors and the management of Al Mondial company.

Al Mondial Company is Qatar’s number one biscuit factory, known for its first-rate biscuits, wafers and candy products.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Qatar, Samia Zekaria affirmed that the embassy will provide necessary support to the company to explore the investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

The fast economic growth, presence of many industrial zones, attractive investment incentives and enabling environment as well as the presence of huge labor force are some of the investment opportunities that are briefed to the company management.

The company, on its part, led by the Owner and Managing Director of Al Mondial, Mahdi Al Dosseri, has expressed its great interest to engage in investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

Representative from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Investment Commission, Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce, Industrial Parks Development Corporation and diplomats attended the webinar session.