Development Partners Group Updated on Ethiopia’s Economic Reform Program

April 27/2021(ENA) Finance State Minister Eyob Tekalign briefed today Development Partners Group (DPG) executive committee members on the current status of the Home-Grown Economic Reform program.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the state minister presented the progress, achievements, and challenges faced by the economic reform program of Ethiopia.

Eyob explained to the participants about the achievements made in improving legal frameworks, measures taken to improve the performance of State-Owned Enterprises, and the results brought about through the implementation of sector strategies and studies that were undertaken to create a conducive environment for the private sector to participate in the national economy.

In this aspect, he explained the progress in the telecoms sector reform and progress made to liberalize the sector. Liberalization of the telecom sector will pave way for the country to develop its digital economy and support the growing business environment in Ethiopia, according to the state minister.

Furthermore, Eyob said the reforms have resulted in increasing export revenue, jobs, and enhanced performance of the agriculture sector, despite the obstacles brought by COVID-19 pandemic.

The state minister also requested continued support to the reform program from the development partners.

With regard to addressing challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, Eyob said it is important to ensure a just and equitable approach to the global sharing of vaccinations for COVID-19. This, he noted, is critical to make way for sustainable economic recovery for countries like Ethiopia.

The Development Partners Group (DPG) comprises 30 bilateral and multilateral development partners. The main objective of DPG is to foster policy dialogue and harmonize development partners support for effective implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of the national development plan and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ethiopia.