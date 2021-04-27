China Chamber of Commerce Donates 20 Million Birr Worth Medical Supplies to General Hospital

April 27/2021(ENA) China Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia (CCCE) has donated 20 million Birr worth medical supplies to Eka Kotebe General Hospital today.

The assistance is aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 in Ethiopia and improve anti-virus capacity of Eka Kotebe General hospital.

The donation made by CCCE included one negative pressure ambulance equipped for anti COVID-19, sixteen ventilators, 4 ICU beds, 5 high flow humidifiers, and 4 patient monitors.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, Chinese Embassy Minister Counselor Liu Yu said the donation is an expression of gratitude from Chinese community to the Government of Ethiopia and the people for their long-standing support for the operation of Chinese businesses.

It is also a demonstration of determination from the Chinese business community to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ethiopia in the effort to fight against COVID-19 pandemic, she added.

According to Yu, the cooperation between Ethiopia and China is not only government-to-government, but also people-to-people.

Under the joint efforts of governments and peoples of Ethiopia and China, the relationship between the two countries will become closer and stronger, the minister counselor said, adding that the countries will also join hands to create a bright future of common prosperity.

Health State Minister, Alemtsehay Paulos lauded CCCE on behalf of the government and people of Ethiopia for its generous support to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

This time is critical for Ethiopia and the medical supplies would enable the country to enhance its capacity to fight the pandemic, she noted.