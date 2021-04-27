Revenues Ministry Collects over 212 Billion Birr

April 27/2021(ENA) Ministry of Revenues said it has collected over 212 billion Birr during the last nine months of the current fiscal year.

The performance shows 15.95 percent increment when compared to the same period in the previous year, it was learned.

About 128.2 billion Birr of the collected money was generated from domestic tax, over 84.1 billion Birr and 166 million Birr from export tax and lottery, respectively.

The ministry noted that the performance can be described as good since the country is in a difficult period of insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic.