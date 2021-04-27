Ethiopian Diaspora in Europe Raise over 41 Mn Birr for Dev’t Projects

April 27/2021(ENA) The Ethiopian Diaspora residing in five European countries has raised over 41 million Birr for development and other projects during the past nine months, according to the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency.



A delegation led by Ethiopian Diaspora Agency Deputy Director-General, Mohammed Idris had online discussion with the diaspora residing in Germany and the surroundings on the participation the diaspora in the nation’s development endeavors and current national issues.

During the discussion it was revealed that more than 41 million Birr was collected from the diaspora residing in Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine and Slovakia.

The financial assistance was made for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, mitigation of COVID-19 pandemic, Dine for Ethiopia project, the National Defense Force and needy compatriots.

Ethiopian Diaspora Agency Deputy Director-General Mohammed thanked the diaspora for their constructive role in Ethiopian affairs.

During the discussion, a paper on the role of Ethiopian Diaspora Agency and the diaspora was presented and discussed.

Members of the diaspora stated on the occasion that there is no alternative other than cooperating to save Ethiopia.

The participants also agreed to contribute to diaspora services, national projects, knowledge and skills transfer, public diplomacy and advocacy.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Germany, Mulu Solomon called on the diaspora to continue the encouraging activities they have been carrying out.