Ethiopia Welcomes UNSC Latest Balanced Statement on Ethiopia, Says Spokesperson

April 27/2021(ENA) The latest statement of the UN Security Council (UNSC) has acknowledged Ethiopia’s effort at relief supplies and appreciated the joint cooperation to investigate on the alleged human rights violation in the country, MoFA Spokesperson Dina Mufti said.

In his weekly media briefing today, the spokesperson said the statement issued by UNSC last week is balanced and “kind of objective as far as our position is concerned.”

According to him, the Security Council has acknowledged Ethiopia’s effort at relief supplies and they also appreciated the joint cooperation between human rights commissions of Ethiopia, the UN Human Rights Commission and the African Union to work closely so as to investigate on the alleged human rights violation in the country.

UNSC also expressed its commitment to the regional and sub-regional organizations like the African Union and IGAD, the spokesperson added.

Moreover, the Security Council also affirmed its strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and the unity of Ethiopia, Dina pointed out.

With regard to citizen-centered diplomacy, the spokesperson said “our compatriots abroad have been undertaking various initiatives with regard to protecting Ethiopian interest.”

He revealed that interest groups in Europe have created a group called “Defend Ethiopia.” The group is initiated or formed to defend Ethiopia’s interest, it was learned.

“It is actually a team that would like to counter all fake allegations against Ethiopia, misrepresentations of Ethiopia by some media corners and by some forces abroad,” the spokesperson elaborated.

The group is determined to promote Ethiopian interest abroad and correct misrepresentation of Ethiopia wherever and whenever it takes place.