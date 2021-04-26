Ethiopia Repatriates 298 Citizens from Saudi Arabia

Addis Ababa April 26/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia repatriated some 298 citizens living in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Representatives of Consular Affairs General at Ministry welcomed the repatriates at Bole International Airport, according to Spokesperson of the ministry.

The returnees were under dire conditions in Jeddah, it was indicated.

It is to be recalled that repatriation of Ethiopian migrants, who have been unlawfully entered the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and unable to return home, is being rising as more than 400,000 citizens repatriated KSA over the past three years.