Gov’t Calls on Public to Join Hands for Successful Conduct of Election, Filling of Dam

Addis Ababa April 24/2021 (ENA) The Government of Ethiopia has called on the general public to join hands for a successful conduct of democratic, free and fair election and realization of the second round filling of GERD in the coming months.

In a statement it issued today, the National Security Council pointed out that “we have to first of all take voter ID card to make the upcoming election successful.”

The government urged all the concerned parties to collaborate in tackling challenges and correcting problems so as to realize a successful election.

Alongside the general election, the top priority of citizens and the government is filling GERD and finalizing the building of the dam, the statement noted, underscoring that “we will realize the second filling of the dam by resisting both internal and external pressures.”

The statement said, “We show our love for Ethiopia by facilitating Ethiopia’s journey to prosperity, not by obstructing it. We have to do what we have to do, despite the hardships and challenges we face.”

Regarding the heinous killings of innocent civilians, internal displacement, destruction of houses and others properties, the statement revealed that most of them have been fabricated abroad and assembled at home.

The statement stressed that the government will first clear double dealers who pretend to work for Ethiopia daytime and against it during the night. These are our main enemies that are far deadlier than foreign enemies, it said.

This is the time to choose, the council pointed out, adding that “we have either to clear those who are sitting on the fence and save the country or sacrifice Ethiopia.” The choice is clear, it said.

To make the election democratic, peaceful, and fair; and to complete the second round filling of GERD; and save Ethiopia from external and internal enemies, all Ethiopians have to stand together with the government, the statement noted.

It finally urged all federal and regional security entities to act together in a collaborative manner to protect the peace and stability of Ethiopia.