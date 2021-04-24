South Sudan Defense & Veteran Affairs Minister, Ethiopian Ambassador Hold Talks

Addis Ababa April 24/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador to South Sudan, Nebil Mahadi, and South Sudan Defense and Veteran Affairs Minister Angelina Teny have discussed bilateral and regional issues of common concern, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the occasion, the ambassador underscored Ethiopia’s unwavering commitment to the implementation of the South Sudan peace agreement and the overall peace and prosperity of the people of South Sudan.

He also emphasized the need to redouble efforts of the two nations to enhance their infrastructural linkage.

Ambassador Nebil briefed Defense and Veteran Affairs Minister Teny about GERD, Ethio-Sudan border dispute, rehabilitation and relief efforts in Tigray, and the ongoing general election in Ethiopia.

Highlighting Ethiopia’s ardent belief in fair and equitable use of transboundary natural resources, the ambassador pointed out that GERD is an African project and is purely aimed at nothing but lifting more than 65 million Ethiopians out of darkness and chronic poverty.

Ethiopia is keen to solve the differences with the lower riparian countries through negotiation within the existing African Union forum, Ambassador Nebil reiterated.

With Regard to the border dispute between Ethiopia and Sudan, he expressed the country’s full commitment to solve the issue amicably based on the already existing agreements and mechanisms.

The ambassador commended the initiative extended by President Salva Kiir to mediate the dispute, noting that Ethiopia demands the restoration of the status quo ante before commencement of talks.

South Sudan Defense and Veteran Affairs Minister, Angelina Teny appreciated Ethiopia’s long-standing commitment and support for the people of South Sudan.

Likewise, she expressed South Sudan’s commitment to the peace, stability, and prosperity of Ethiopia.

The minister further underscored Ethiopia’s pivotal role in the stability of the region and beyond. We can’t afford unstable Ethiopia, she said.

Teny also highlighted that the issue of Tigray is purely an internal agenda and there is no need for outside interference on the matter.

Regarding GERD, the minister stressed that all the riparian countries should have equal access to the Nile waters, given that it is a matter of right to use the waters for the benefit of the people.

She also emphasized the need to reach a common ground in the ongoing GERD negotiations through the existing African Union platforms, based on the principle of “African solutions to the African problems.”