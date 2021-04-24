Electoral Board Extends Voter Registration by Two Weeks

April 24/2021(ENA) Voter registration for the 6th General Election has been extended by two weeks, National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced today.

Voter registration has so far been carried out at different levels in different regions.

According to NEBE, more than 18.4 million voters have been registered nation wide at 41,659 polling stations.

Therefore voter registration is extended by two weeks in all parts of the country, except in Afar and Somali regions.

Registration in Afar and Somali regions have been extended for three weeks as voter registration started late in the regions, it was learned.

The 6th General Election will take place on June 5, 2021.