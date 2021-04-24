UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia, Finance Minister Holds Talks

Addis Ababa April 24/2021 (ENA) Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia Catherine Sozi have held discussion about the current situation in Ethiopia.

According to Ministry of Finance, the meeting focused on the progress and challenges in addressing humanitarian needs in Ethiopia that are compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the occasion, Finance Minister Ahmed commended the UN for the continued technical and financial support Ethiopia receives to implement humanitarian and development programs and projects in the country.

Ahmed and Sozi also discussed the concerns raised by UN Security Council, especially about the need for a scaled-up humanitarian response and unfettered humanitarian access.

In this regard, the minister reiterated the commitment of the government to continue providing humanitarian access to Tigray region, and urged the international community to scale up assistance to the region and beyond.