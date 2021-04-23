EU Announces 149 Million Euro Aid to Greater Horn of Africa

April 23/2021 /ENA/ European Union has announced 149 million Euro in humanitarian aid to the Greater Horn of Africa.



Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said: “During the past year, the Greater Horn of Africa countries, in addition to being affected by conflict and displacement, have also been facing the so-called triple threat of desert locust infestation, the impact of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

With millions in need of urgent assistance in the region, the EU is ensuring that emergency lifesaving support, such as food, nutrition, health and protection, reaches those in need, he added.

According to a press release of EU, the funding announced will support humanitarian projects in Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, and Uganda. In addition, 8 million Euro is allocated to the efforts against the desert locust infestation.

Of the total funding announced for the year 2021, 500,000 million Euro is for Djibouti, 14 million for Kenya, 42.5 million for Somalia, 52 million for Sudan, and 32 million for Uganda to support humanitarian projects in the respective countries, it was learned.

The EU has already announced new humanitarian funding of 53.7 million Euro for Ethiopia and 43.5 million Euro for South Sudan during the recent visit of Commissioner Lenarčič to the countries.

Of the total funds allocated across the region, around 30 million Euro will be going to projects providing education for children caught up in humanitarian crises.

Around 11.5 million people are displaced in the Greater Horn of Africa region, of whom more than 4 million are refugees.