Qatari PIH Group Keen to Invest in Ethiopia

April 23/2021/ENA/ Qatari business conglomerate, Power International Holding (PIH) Group, expressed its interest to invest in Ethiopia in various in sectors.

A press released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Ethiopian Embassy in Qatar on Thursday hosted a virtual pre-investment discussion between Ethiopian government sectors and a Qatari PIH Group.

The preliminary session was aimed to create a general overview of the investment opportunities in Ethiopia that are in line with the realm of the PIH Group.

During the meeting, representatives from Ethiopia shed light on the untapped investment opportunities in digitization of road services, logistics city development, port-to-port development, railway development, transport services development, road infrastructure development, and aviation services development.

The PIH Group, on its part, led by its Vice Chairman and CEO Ramez Al-Khayyat, has briefly elucidated its experiences and top priority business areas.

The Group is exploring investment opportunities in Ethiopia in various sectors, including infrastructure, agriculture, affordable housing construction, and hospitality sectors.

Ambassador Samia Zekaria explained the importance of having such a discussion and underscored the need for further follow-up to come up with concrete and implementable projects.

PIH is one of the leading business groups in Qatar, diversified business conglomerate specializing in five key sectors like General Contracting, Industries and Services, Real Estate, Lifestyle (Hospitality, Entertainment, and Catering), and Services.