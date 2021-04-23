Ethiopia Keen to Host Second Russia-Africa Summit, Says Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister

April 23/2021 /ENA/ Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen and Head of the Secretariat of Russia-Africa Partnership and Ambassador-at-large Oleg Ozerov held discussion about the Second Russia-Africa Summit.



On the occasion, the two sides discussed about preparations for the Second Russia-Africa Summit which will be held in 2022 in Africa, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Head of the Secretariat, Ambassador Oleg Ozerov briefed Demeke about the tasks and responsibilities of his office, the creation of Association of Economic Cooperation with the African States which will bring major Russian and African companies to work together.

As part of the preparation for the summit, consultations will be held with AU and African countries this summer.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke on his part told Ambassador Ozerov that Ethiopia is committed to strengthen the long-standing relations with Russia.

He also appreciated the initiative of Russia to establish the platform and requested to host the Second Russia-Africa Summit in Addis Ababa.

In addition, the officials exchanged views about cooperation in areas of security, innovation and technology, agriculture, energy, nuclear medicine, geology and exploration.

Ambassador Ozerov finally presented the invitation of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Demeke Mekonnen to visit Moscow.

The First Russia-Africa Summit was held in October 2019 in Sochi, Russia, in which Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took part.