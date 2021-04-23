Foreigners Behind Problems in Ethiopia: Diaspora Trust Fund Advisor, Publisher

April 23/2021 /ENA/ As invisible hands of foreign forces are behind the numerous problems witnessed in Ethiopia, jointly protecting the security of Ethiopia and its people is crucial, Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund Advisor and Publisher Elias Wondimu said.

He pointed out that there are invisible foreign hands in the problems that have been occurring in Ethiopia.

Ethiopians should realize this and stand together for the survival of the country, peace and security of their people.

The owner of Tsehai Publishers noted that foreign pressures have been witnessed consistently since the reign of Emperor Tewodros the unifier.

Of late powerful countries settle scores through proxy wars in Africa, Elias revealed, adding that they in particular are working to create the Horn of African a zone of conflict and make the countries remain underdeveloped.

The countries interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and help one another to create civil war, he elaborated.

Furthermore, he stressed that we in Ethiopia should in particular think about why we accept anything foreign but reject ours because the attitude could lead us to failure and more conflict.

The publisher stated that Ethiopia’s victory at Adwa was a result of its unity and the bravery of its people, Elias said.

Therefore Ethiopians should fight those who attempt to break up the nation through covert and overt ways by rejecting them and refusing to be instruments of destruction, he stressed.

Scholars should in particular discharge their responsibilities of realizing Ethiopia’s growth, peace and development by coming up with research-based solutions and save their country and people from destruction, the publisher noted.

According to him, it is important to understand who is behind the current obstacles in the country. The causes of most of the problems in the country are foreign forces, he added.

The founder of Tsehai Publishers is also a member of the International Strategic Research Association, co-founder and editor of the International Ethiopian Studies Magazine.