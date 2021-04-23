Ethiopian Ambassador Confers with Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 23/2013 ( ENA) Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu held two consecutive meetings with representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Zapevalov in the city of St. Petersburg.



During the discussion the two sides have emphasized on the long-standing bilateral and economic relations between Ethiopia and Russia.

On the occasion, Ambassador Alemayhu gave a brief update on the current situation in Ethiopia including the boarder issue with Sudan, the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and on the upcoming elections.

He also extended a gratitude to Russia for its strong position in the multilateral fora with regard to Ethiopia.

Both sides agreed to enhance the existing business relation, and noted the first Russian-Ethiopian business forum held in April 2019 at St. Petersburg and the recent business delegation visit to Ethiopia made the relation one step forward.

Ambassador Alemayhu proposed to hold the second business forum in Addis Ababa in June 2021.

Both sides agreed to heighten the cooperation between the two countries, and in the coming Russia Africa Forum which will be held in 2022.